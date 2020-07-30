Airline Offering “Work From Vegas” Packages

Allegiant Air is pitching the idea of you working from Las Vegas. With hotels on the strip struggling to bring in tourists during the pandemic, Allegiant will begin offering 3 and 4-night packages to entice remote workers to visit Vegas. You can do your job and then hit the tables. The “business trip” includes airfare and a stay at hotels like MGM Grand and Bellagio. Allegiant flies to 58 cities and the airline is based in Las Vegas.

