Alex Jones Arrested On DWI Charge

Conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated in his home state of Texas. The 46-year-old Jones was booked into an Austin jail early Tuesday morning and later released on a $3,000 bond. On the Infowars website, Jones admitted to “drinking a small amount of sake at a Japanese restaurant” and claimed he was stopped for driving 45 in a 40mph zone. He also claimed that a breathalyzer test came up “less than a 0.08.” Last last year, Jones was ordered to pay $100,000 to parents of Sandy Hook victims for claiming on his show that the 2012 massacre was a hoax.

