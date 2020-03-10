Life

Alex Jones Arrested On DWI Charge

Posted on

Conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated in his home state of Texas. The 46-year-old Jones was booked into an Austin jail early Tuesday morning and later released on a $3,000 bond. On the Infowars website, Jones admitted to “drinking a small amount of sake at a Japanese restaurant” and claimed he was stopped for driving 45 in a 40mph zone. He also claimed that a breathalyzer test came up “less than a 0.08.” Last last year, Jones was ordered to pay $100,000 to parents of Sandy Hook victims for claiming on his show that the 2012 massacre was a hoax.

Comments
