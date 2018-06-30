X96 welcomes ALKALINE TRIO to The Complex on Thursday, October 11th with special guest Together Pangea. Jon Smith has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see ALKALINE TRIO this October every weekday between 10:00am and 3:00pm. Listen for the keyword to text to 33986 and be the 96th text with the correct keyword and YOU WIN!

These are the specific contest rules for “ALKALINE TRIO 10/11/18 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 07/02/18 – 07/13/18. Participants may enter to win (2) Alkaline Trio 10/11/18 tickets by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited between 10:00am – 3:00pm weekdays. Participants are limited to (3) attempts per keyword. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Winners may claim their prize after at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $50.00. Prize is provided by Postfontaine.