Amazon Paid $80 Million For ‘Borat 2’

Photo Credit: Amazon Studios

Need more proof that streaming is the future of movies? Amazon shelled out a reported $80 million for the rights to Borat 2.

According to reports, star Sacha Baron Cohen was “determined” to release the sequel to theaters, but Universal Pictures scrapped the plan due to the pandemic and shopped it to streaming platforms instead.

Borat has been a ‘very nice’ success story for Amazon – tens of millions of customers streamed it on opening weekend.

Did you watch Borat 2? How did it hold up to the original? Will we see more big-studio movies getting released directly to streaming?

