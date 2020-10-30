The McRib Is Back at McDonald’s Nationwide for the 1st Time Since 2012

The McDonald’s McRib is back and nationwide!

Normally, when the McRib makes its return it usually only available at select locations.

This time all 14,400 US restaurants will carry it.

Mark your calendar for December 2 as the return date.

As usual, it will only be available for a limited time.

If you have never had one, it is seasoned, boneless pork in a smoky tangy BBQ sauce topped with onions and pickles.

