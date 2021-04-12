‘American Gladiators’ Getting A ’30 For 30′ Documentary

The story of American Gladiators will be told in a new 30 For 30 documentary from ESPN.

The doc will focus on the 90’s classic, which pitted real-life contestants against musclebound ‘Gladiators’ with names like Nitro, Zap, and Malibu.

We will finally know the origin of the Atlasphere.

Many former Gladiators will appear in the film, as will co-creator Johnny Ferraro, known as the ‘godfather of reality television.

