‘American Gladiators’ Getting A ’30 For 30′ Documentary

The story of American Gladiators will be told in a new 30 For 30 documentary from ESPN.
The doc will focus on the 90’s classic, which pitted real-life contestants against musclebound ‘Gladiators’ with names like Nitro, Zap, and Malibu.
We will finally know the origin of the Atlasphere. https://t.co/4QaG8GSHjP
— ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) April 12, 2021
Many former Gladiators will appear in the film, as will co-creator Johnny Ferraro, known as the ‘godfather of reality television.
Did you watch American Gladiators back in the day? What are some ways it influenced modern sports television?
