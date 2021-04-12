Kevin James Will Play Sean Payton In A Movie

Kevin James will be playing Saints coach Sean Payton in an upcoming movie titled Home Team.
The movie is based on Payton’s one-year suspension in 2012 over the ‘Bountygate’ scandal – during which Payton coached his son’s sixth-grade football team. It will be produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.
Kevin James will reportedly be playing Sean Payton in an upcoming movie about the Saints’ head coach https://t.co/wWJIsrbTxn
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 12, 2021
So how does Payton feel about being portrayed by James? Well, he apparently read the script and offered a few suggestions ahead of filming.
What are some of your favorite sports movies? Would a movie about the actual Bountygate scandal be better?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.