‘Snyder Cut’ Fans Now Want To #MakeTheBatfleckMovie

The same fans who lobbied for the recent ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League have now turned their attention to the ‘BatFleck’.

Over the weekend, #MakeTheBatFleckMovie began trending on Twitter as fans tried to convince the DCEU to make a Batman movie starring Justice League’s Ben Affleck.

Affleck has said he’s done playing the Caped Crusader after the upcoming Flash movie. And Warner Bros is already working on a Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson.

Do you think this new ‘BatFleck’ campaign will be a success? Is Twitter now the most popular force in Hollywood?