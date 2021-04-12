‘Snyder Cut’ Fans Now Want To #MakeTheBatfleckMovie

The same fans who lobbied for the recent ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League have now turned their attention to the ‘BatFleck’.
Over the weekend, #MakeTheBatFleckMovie began trending on Twitter as fans tried to convince the DCEU to make a Batman movie starring Justice League’s Ben Affleck.
#MakeTheBatfleckMovie trends as fans campaign for Ben Affleck's Batman solo moviehttps://t.co/M8KxwDhF8M pic.twitter.com/QmwGNQZg83
— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 11, 2021
Affleck has said he’s done playing the Caped Crusader after the upcoming Flash movie. And Warner Bros is already working on a Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson.
Do you think this new ‘BatFleck’ campaign will be a success? Is Twitter now the most popular force in Hollywood?
