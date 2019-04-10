“American Horror Story” Season 9 Gets a Title

The new season of American Horror Story will be titled 1984. Ryan Murphy posted a preview on Instagram Wednesday morning. The video shows a woman being chased through a forest by a masked man with a giant knife. Early feelings indicate the season might be a throwback to the slasher films of the 1980s. The new episodes premiere this fall on FX.

