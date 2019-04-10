Florida Man Threatens To Unleash ‘Army Of Turtles’

Here’s your ‘Florida Man’ story for the day – a man calling himself “The Saint” was arrested after threatening to destroy his town with an army of turtles. Police say 61-year-old Thomas Lane harrassed people in multiple locations by screaming, cursing, and threatening to unleash an army of turtles that would “destroy everyone”. He was eventually arrested in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, after calling 911 and telling the dispatcher “you will all be sorry you ****ed with The Saint”. He faces charges of disturbing the peace.

