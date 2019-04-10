What’s The Most “Ignorant” Thing You Can Do On A Flight?

One travel writer has pointed out the thing that really gets on her nerves while flying. Anna Gingras says in Outside Magazine, “There’s one thing I hate about flying, and it’s not the overpriced tickets or the baby crying three rows ahead of me in economy class. It’s the people who recline their seats with total disregard for the person behind them.” Gingras says it’s ok to recline if you are on a flight longer than four hours. Anything less than that is bad. She continued, “The thing is, you know you suck when you hit that recline button, but just in case you truly are ignorant, hear this: your actions have direct consequences for the people around you – any space you take is taken from someone else.” Ok then.

