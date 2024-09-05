Boner of the Day for September 5th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: THE REPUBLICAN SUPER MAJORITY CONTINUES TO STACK THE DECK
KSL at Night hosts Taylor Morgan and Maura Carabello recently discussed the special legislative session that took place on Utah’s Capitol Hill about a month ago. The legislator was meeting to vote on whether to put a constitutional amendment on the voting ballot in November. The amendment says it will be used to, “Prohibit foreign money to support or oppose a ballot initiative in Utah, strengthen the initiative process to allow the Utah legislature to edit or alter language after it passes, and have 50% more time to gather signatures in a referendum to undo anything passed by the Utah legislature.” Morgan and Carabello both agree that the amendment is confusing and Carabello even says, “I knew the legislature had suspended the normal rules and that they had decided to forego legal drafting and draft it themselves, but the only word I can think of — and I don’t mean to be dramatic — is that it’s deceitful.” To say the least, the amendment has been added to ballots for November’s election in Utah.
via KSL
Boner Candidate #2: TUCKER CONTINUES HELP THOSE WHO WOULD RE-WRITE HISTORY
Tucker Carlson, former Fox News host, recently sat down with historian Darryl Cooper, who Tucker says is, “the best and most honest popular historian in the United States.” During the sit-down, Cooper describes that the Holocaust was accidental, and Winston Churchill was the real villain of World War II and the reason it got out of hand. Cooper says Hitler starting the Holocaust was an accident, describing that the Nazi regime was not prepared for how many people they would be putting into concentration camps and didn’t have enough supplies or food to keep the people in the camps alive. Cooper said, “You know, you have, you have like letters as early as July, August 1941 from commandants of these makeshift camps that they’re setting up for these millions of people who were surrendering or people they’re rounding up and they’re- so it’s two months after, a month or two after Barbarossa was launched, and they’re writing back to the high command in Berlin saying, “We can’t feed these people, we don’t have the food to feed these people.” And one of them actually says ‘Rather than wait for them all to slowly starve this winter, wouldn’t it be more humane to just finish them off quickly now?” Afterwards, Cooper then goes on to say the reason the war went on so long was because of Winston Churchill wanting power. “Churchill wanted a war, he wanted to fight Germany. And the reason that I don’t begrudge him that, you know, people can, national leaders, you can fight whoever you want…The reason I resent Churchill so much for it is that he kept this war going when he had no way, he had no way to go back and fight this war. All he had were bombers. He was literally, by 1940, sending firebomb fleets, sending bomber fleets to go firebomb the Black Forest just to burn down sections of the Black Forest,” said Cooper.
via Mediaite
Boner Candidate #3: I KNOW A LIVER WHEN I SEE ONE AND THAT IS ONE. LABEL IT LIVER.
A man visiting Florida named William Bryan died after having the wrong organ removed while having to undergo emergency surgery. Bryan’s wife, Beverly, retained counsel to get justice for the wrongful death of her husband. While on vacation, Bryan’s family reports he began having pain in his left quadrant near his abdomen and took him to the emergency room. The emergency room saw there was an abnormality on Bryan’s spleen and took him to have emergency surgery to avoid further issues that Bryan may have if his spleen was not removed. However, Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky, the general surgeon performing the operation, removed Bryan’s liver instead of his spleen, resulting in his death. The liver is located on the right side of the abdomen of a person, while the spleen is on the opposite, but Shaknovsky removed the liver and Beverly even alleges that he approached her and said,”[her husband’s] spleen’ was so diseased that it was four times bigger than usual and had migrated to the other side of (his) body.” Zarzaur Law also alleges that Shaknovsky has done something like this before in 2023, however the lawsuit then was settled.
via New York Post