An Uber Eats Driver Shares the Worst Thing Customers Do

An Uber Eats driver took to social media to share what customers do to a lot of drivers.

He said it is called, tip baiting.

Tip baiting is when a customer offers a large tip to get their food faster and then takes it away in the end when your food arrives.

He explained in Uber Eats they have a function where you can add another time or decrease your original tip. The driver said it is a function that is often abused by customers.

How would you explain your tipping style?

