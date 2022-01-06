An Uber Eats Driver Shares the Worst Thing Customers Do

An Uber Eats driver took to social media to share what customers do to a lot of drivers.
He said it is called, tip baiting.
Tip baiting is when a customer offers a large tip to get their food faster and then takes it away in the end when your food arrives.
He explained in Uber Eats they have a function where you can add another time or decrease your original tip. The driver said it is a function that is often abused by customers.
