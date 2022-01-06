An Uber Eats Driver Shares the Worst Thing Customers Do

Shutterstock

An Uber Eats driver took to social media to share what customers do to a lot of drivers.

He said it is called, tip baiting.

Tip baiting is when a customer offers a large tip to get their food faster and then takes it away in the end when your food arrives.

'I'm an Uber Eats driver & this is the worst thing customers do ALL the time'https://t.co/zVuTuP5xiY pic.twitter.com/utiUY3ttiO — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) January 6, 2022

He explained in Uber Eats they have a function where you can add another time or decrease your original tip. The driver said it is a function that is often abused by customers.

