Another deadly alligator encounter for a dog walker has occurred. A 45-year-old woman this time has been killed in an alligator attack on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

Witnesses said she was attacked after trying to protect her pet dog from the 8ft alligator. The dog was reportedly uninjured in the incident. The local sheriff’s department says officers killed the animal thought to be responsible.

Earlier this year a 47-year-old dog walker was killed in a similar alligator attack in Florida.