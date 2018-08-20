Angry Orchard

This may not be the best way to go about selling an iPad… having one explode in the store. Shoppers at an Apple Store in Amsterdam had to be evacuated from the location on Sunday after an iPad exploded. No customers or store employees were injured. The Apple iPad was quickly placed in a bucket filled with sand by the workers, preventing further damage.

‘Exploding’ #iPad prompts Apple shop evacuation in Amsterdam. I last used this store for a battery replacement some months back https://t.co/OJinnGpfyI — Clive Roach (@CliveRoach_jedi) August 20, 2018