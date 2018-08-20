Life

‘Exploding’ iPad Prompts Apple Shop Evacuation

This may not be the best way to go about selling an iPad… having one explode in the store. Shoppers at an Apple Store in Amsterdam had to be evacuated from the location on Sunday after an iPad exploded. No customers or store employees were injured. The Apple iPad was quickly placed in a bucket filled with sand by the workers, preventing further damage.

