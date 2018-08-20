Life

Father Catches Son Having Sex with Track Coach

Extra credit = extra time

A volunteer track coach at a Missouri high school has confessed to having sex with a 17-year-old male athlete whose father once interrupted one of their sexual sessions. Ericka Beverly Oxford, a 41-year-old unpaid parent volunteer for the boys’ track team surrendered to authorities.

Investigators said none of the sex sessions took place at the public school, but the student did talk about the one time at his home, after leaving track practice, that was inadvertently broken up by his father.

