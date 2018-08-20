Man Sentenced to 10 Months in Jail for Calling In Fake Bomb Threat

Of all the dumbass things to do

Nothing is worse than running late to catch a flight or a train. A man who was running late for a flight from London’s Gatwick Airport attempted to delay his plane’s takeoff by calling in a fake bomb threat. Jacob Meir Abdellak called police eight minutes before his Norwegian Air flight from Gatwick to Los Angeles was scheduled to depart and was denied boarding. He then called the police department claiming there was a bomb on board, which caused passengers to be re-screened at security, effectively delaying the plane’s takeoff by 90 minutes.

Ultimately, Abdellak was allowed to board the plane. Abdellak pleaded guilty to communicating false information regarding a “noxious substance likely to create a serious risk to human health,” He was sentenced to 10 months in jail.