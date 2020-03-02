Apple To Pay $500 Million Settlement Over Slow iPhones

Apple has agreed to shell out half a billion dollars to settle a lawsuit over slow iPhones. The class-action lawsuit accused Apple of using software updates to throttle speeds and reduce battery life on older iPhone models, in order to convice customers to buy an upgraded model.they needed an upgrade. Per the terms of the settlement, the company will pay $25 per iPhone up to $500 million. Affected models include iPhone 6, iPhone 7, and iPhone SE models that ran iOS 10.2.1 or 11.2.

