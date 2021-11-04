BUT IS IT HER CLONE?

Avril Lavigne Signs With Travis Barker’s Record Label Avril Lavigne is feelin’ good after signing a deal with Travis Barker’s record label. The Canadian singer-songwriter made the official announcement on Wednesday after performing on the Blink-182 drummer’s House of Horrors live stream over the weekend. Lavigne wrote on Instagram: “Let’s f**k s**t up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barket’s record label DTA Records!” She then added, “Should I drop my first single next week?” Lavigne also shared a series of pics in which she’s signing the contract next to Barker. Barker teamed up with Elektra to launch DTA Records in 2019. Any predictions for what Avril’s new single might sound like?

Let’s fuck shit up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records! Should I drop my first single next week ? pic.twitter.com/NNvwmqx7KI — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) November 3, 2021