Eight-Foot Wall Of Junk At Hoarder’s House!

8-Foot Wall Of Junk At Hoarder’s House To Be Cleaned Up By City Of Los Angeles An 8-foot-wall of junk creating a massive mess outside a house in Los Angeles is finally set to be removed. The monster pile has been growing for a decade. The house has been cited for code violations by the city multiple times since 2010, but neighbors have complained nothing ever happens after that. After the local CBS TV station in L.A. aired a story this week on the putrid pile, the City Attorney’s office confirmed the homeowner signed a “Right of Entry” which allows crews to clean up the junk for no cost. Neighbor Leticia Ruiz said, “I’m so happy. Everyone is so happy.” The homeowners, reportedly a 90-year-old woman and her son, could not be reached for an interview. Is there something in your neighbor’s yard that drives you crazy?

