‘Batman Arkham Collection’ is Coming to Switch

Shutterstock

It looks like the Batman Arkham series is going to be released for the Nintendo Switch.

Although there’s been no official announcement from developer Rocksteady, French retail site WTT lists Batman Arkham Collection for Switch in its list of upcoming games, with a release date of August 31st, 2022. WTT is the same site that revealed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was being released before the official announcement came.

Nintendo Switch may soon be getting the Batman: Arkham Collection, which includes Rocksteady's three Batman games – Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. https://t.co/E49qcje7SZ pic.twitter.com/i9REgw4c7b — IGN (@IGN) February 7, 2022

Batman Arkham Collection — which includes the games Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight – was previously released in 2018 for other consoles and PC.

Will the Arkham games be easier or more difficult to play on Switch?