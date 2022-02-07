‘The Tinder Swindler’ Banned From Dating App

Shutterstock

The Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler follows the story of conman Simon Leviev who claims to be the son of a diamond mogul, Levi Leviev, and features interviews of several women who allege that he conned them out of thousands of dollars.

Simon allegedly would lure women off of the dating app Tinder with luxurious dates on private jets, parties, and gifts, then would claim he was in danger and swindle the women to give him money.

Tinder Swindler Con Man Banned From Dating App After Netflix Documentary Debuts https://t.co/Va0bwYdnQg — E! News (@enews) February 7, 2022

Since the release of the documentary, the dating app Tinder has released a statement confirming that after internal investigations Simon Leviev and any known aliases have been permanently banned from the site.

