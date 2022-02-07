Delta Asks Justice Department To Put Unruly Passengers On National ‘No-Fly’ List

Shutterstock

Delta Air Lines has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to put convicted unruly travelers on a national “no-fly” list.

Aggressive behavior on flights has surged during the pandemic.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said a “no-fly” list would help prevent future incidents and hopefully deter disruptive and violent behavior on flights across all airlines.

The Federal Aviation Administration logged nearly 6,000 cases of badly behaving passengers last year; 72% of them were related to disputes over wearing a mask.

Delta's CEO said there should be “zero tolerance” for any behavior that affects flight safety. https://t.co/b3jjFb6h4w — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) February 6, 2022

The Justice Department hasn’t responded to the request yet.

Do you think a national “no-fly” list should be put into place? Have you witnessed unruly behavior on a flight in the past couple of years?