John Cena Reveals He Lost 20 Pounds After Working Out With Jackie Chan

During a recent interview with Esquire, John Cena revealed he had lost twenty pounds by mixing up his routine thanks to co-star Jackie Chan.

“I did a movie with Jackie Chan about three to four years ago and they could care less about how strong I was. They just wanted me to kick over my head, which was impossible. I went over there to train with him for about three months and they stretched me like taffy. I immediately lost 20 pounds, which was very difficult for me,” said Cena.

Cena says he fell into a depression, he was used to bodybuilding so working out on being limber wasn’t part of his routine.

“I begin to walk taller, begin to have less pain, I was more flexible, and that experience changed my life in many ways, and it taught me the value of making sure your body moves okay,” said Cena.

