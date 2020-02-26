Bernie Sanders Planning a Stop in Utah on Monday

Bernie Sanders will be visiting Salt Lake City for a pre-Super Tuesday stop at the Utah State Fairpark. According to KUTV, Channel 2, Democratic Presidential nominee, Bernie Sanders will host a rally at the Utah State Fairpark at 155 N 1000 W this coming Monday, March 2nd. Doors are set to open at 10 am with the event beginning at noon. You can RSVP on Sanders’ webpage here if that’s your kind of thing.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.