No Membership? No Food Court For You At Costco Anymore

An Instagram account with the handle “CostcoDeals” posted a photo 6 days ago stating that after March 16th non-Costco members will no longer be able to enjoy $1.50 hot dog & drink combo, ice cream sundaes, baked chicken wraps, pizza, churros, or any of the fair of the Costco food court. According to the post, this has been confirmed ya freeloaders. In the words of Mr. Lebowski, “Your revolution is over, Mr. Lebowski. Condolences. The bums lost. My advice is to do what your parents did; get a job, sir. The bums will always lose. Do you hear me, Lebowski?”
⚡️UPDATE: THIS HAS BEEN CONFIRMED! May still vary per store and roll out date may vary as well… . 🤔Received a ton of DMs on this today…and need some #Costco Employees to chime in and confirm or deny and let us know if this is true or not and if true be nationwide? . 🌭🍕To us it makes complete sense! Not sure why it’s taken Costco so long to implement…I mean you have to have a membership for gas….Any employees out there that can help clarify this?😍
