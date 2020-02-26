Life

No Membership? No Food Court For You At Costco Anymore

An Instagram account with the handle “CostcoDeals” posted a photo 6 days ago stating that after March 16th non-Costco members will no longer be able to enjoy $1.50 hot dog & drink combo, ice cream sundaes, baked chicken wraps, pizza, churros, or any of the fair of the Costco food court. According to the post, this has been confirmed ya freeloaders. In the words of Mr. Lebowski, “Your revolution is over, Mr. Lebowski. Condolences. The bums lost. My advice is to do what your parents did; get a job, sir. The bums will always lose. Do you hear me, Lebowski?”

