Boyfriend Zipped In Suitcase Let to Die

Authorities say a Winter Park, Florida woman was arrested after she zipped her boyfriend up in a suitcase and left him to die. 42-year-old Sarah Boone was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr. The AP reports Boone called 911 Monday saying the couple had been drinking and thought it’d be funny if he got in the suitcase during a game of ‘hide and seek.’ She admits to zipping him inside then going to bed and waking the next morning to find him still inside – dead. Police say it wasn’t that innocent, however. Video found on Boone’s phone shows Torres struggling to get out, yelling for help and saying he couldn’t breathe. Authorities say Boone can be heard saying, “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”

