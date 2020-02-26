Here Are The Best U.S. Cities To Find A Job

Looking for a job? According to Glassdoor, you should look at Raleigh, North Carolina. Raleigh tops a new survey from Glassdoor on the best U.S. cities to find a job, using factors like the unemployment rate, cost of living, and current job openings. Raleigh topped the list thanks to its booming tech, education, and health care sectors and a steady supply of university graduates. Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Memphis, and Cleveland rounded out the top five. Bigger cities like New York and L.A. ranked lower because of the high cost of living and skyrocketing housing prices.

