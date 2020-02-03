Best and Worst States for Singles

With Valentine’s Day around the corner and about 34 percent of all U.S. adults having never been married, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States for Singles. To help unattached Americans improve their chances of finding love, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 29 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from share of single adults to movie costs to nightlife options per capita.
Source: WalletHub
Best States For Singles
- Florida
- California
- New York
- Pennsylvania
- Ohio
- Illinois
- Wisconsin
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
Worst States for Singles
- Mississippi
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Kentucky
- Kansas
- Wyoming
- New Mexico
- North Dakota
- Arkansas
- West Virginia
Notes of interest:
- Louisiana has the highest share of single adults, 54.05 percent, which is 1.3 times higher than in Utah, the state with the lowest at 42.56 percent.
- California has the most fitness and recreational facilities (per square root of population), 0.702745, which is 10.1 times more than in Hawaii, the state with the fewest at 0.069602.
- North Dakota has the lowest unemployment rate for the single population, 4.58 percent, which is 2.8 times lower than in Mississippi, the state with the highest at 12.70 percent.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.