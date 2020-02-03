Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of February 5th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Horrorpops at Metro Music Hall

Going on 24 years, Horrorpops bring their psychobilly sound to Salt Lake’s Metro Music Hall for this 12+ show. The Quakes and Frank & Deans are opening.

• Private Club Reunion Night

They were the days of wine and…memberships. Before Governor Huntsman did away with the whole, “can you sponsor me” mentality of going out in Utah there were a couple of these “private clubs” that ruled Salt Lake City nightlife and they are both having reunion gatherings tonight. If club DV8 was your spot (I can remember seeing Weezer, 311, Henry Rollins, Type O Negative, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Zebrahead, Papa Roach, and so many other bands there…wow, Yeah) then you should head to Piper Down an Olde World Pub to reminisce and enjoy some New Wave. If Port O Call was more your scene (ahhhh the old Salt Lake Meat Market) then get down to Gracie’s and bring your old membership card if you have it. You won’t need it to get in, but at the very least, it’ll show people how “wise” you are.

• X96 $25 Night Riding at Brighton

Just text “Brighton” to 33986 and we will send you back a coupon to use at Brighton Friday night and ride for only $25! Send it.

• Mystery Science Theater 300o at Eccles Theatre

Join creator and original host, Joel Hodgson, in his final tour and the world’s greatest – and only – movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy, as they take you on an exhilarating roller coaster ride through some of the cheesiest films ever made.





• SLC White Party at The Gateway

Celebrating the Roaring 20’s, the SLC White Party encourages you to wear all white and is welcome to everyone! “This years theme is a double theme. With “Roaring” think all things wild animal (Lions, Tigers, and Bears and Peacocks and Honey Badgers etc, etc.) and “20’s” Get lost in the glitz and glamour of a wild and elegant 1920’s soiree where guests will be mesmerized by a touch of that Great Gatsby (Or in this case the Great CATSBY) magic.” This is a 21 and over the celebration.

• Onesie Pub Crawl

If gettin’ all gussied up isn’t your idea of a good time. If putting on pants and a shirt is too much work, then this will be your kind of drinking. Tour the bars of downtown Salt Lake in your onesie for what the event coordinators are claiming could last up to 14 hours. At least you’ll be comfy.

• Puppy Palooza at Best Friends Animal Society

This could be the event that convinces me that I really need a puppy. Head down to Best Friends Animal Society from 11 am to 7 pm and get yourself a new buddy. It’s first-come-first-serve so get there early. Adoption fees are $200 which include a spay or neuter, vaccinations, and a microchip. Fantastic!

• Wolf Parade at Urban Lounge

In case you haven’t heard me talking about it on the air, Montreal’s Wolf Parade just released a new album called “The Mind” and it’s fantastic. That’s why you should head out to Urban Lounge and see them. “The Outside”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, and “The Oscars” can wait.

• Oscars Party at Brewvies

If watching the Oscars is a big deal for you, why not watch it with like-minded people on a theatre screen. Why not have some beers and wings, too. Hell, it’s Brewvies! Admission is free. 21+

• Miniature Tigers at Kilby Court

Brooklyn’s indie, synthy, dancy Miniature Tigers is touring on their 2019 release, “Vampires in the Daylight” with Katzu Oso.

• American Authors at Union Event Center

So upbeat and sing-songy, the American Authors, Magic Giant, and Public will help you wash away some of the Utah winter blues when the Band of Brothers Road Show (how PBS of them) arrives at the Union Event Center. Hey, American Authors are from Brooklyn too.

• Reverend Horton Heat at The Depot

Wow! The Rev has been here a lot lately it seems. There are many worse problems to have, though. Like not having the Reverend Horton Heat come through with a proper rockabilly blessing.

