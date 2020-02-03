Men Who Own These Cars Are More Likely To Not Be Very Nice People

Here’s a heads up to men who own luxury cars: you might want to change your evil ways. A study out of Europe claims you’re not exactly the nicest of people. Researchers at the University of Helsinki found that “self-centered men who are argumentative, stubborn, disagreeable and unempathetic are much more likely to own a high-status car such as an Audi, BMW or Mercedes.” Publishing their results in the Journal of International Psychology, the data didn’t show that women drivers of these vehicles acted the same way. While behind the wheel, these guys were “most likely to run a red light, not give way to pedestrians and generally drive recklessly and too fast,” said social psychology professor Jan-Erik Lönnqvist.

