Sanders Pledges Legal Marijuana On Day One If Elected

If Bernie Sanders is elected President, supporters will be able to light up in celebration of the victory on Inauguration Day. Speaking at his rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the 2020 Democratic contender announced that he’d immediately legalize marijuana in all 50 states on his first day in office. Saying that he would do it through the use of an executive order, Sanders added, “We will move forward to expunge the records of those arrested for possession of marijuana.” During his 2016 White House bid, Sanders became the first major candidate to support the decriminalization of cannabis.

TONIGHT: Bernie Sanders just pledged at an Iowa rally that he will "legalize marijuana in every state in this country” on his "first day in office, through executive order." WATCH:https://t.co/rtVtd2AOXw pic.twitter.com/zsP2iSw94w — Tom Angell 🌳📰 (@tomangell) February 2, 2020