Google Commercial Brings Super Bowl Viewers To Tears

If you were at a Super Bowl viewing party, chances are you heard a lot of people declaring, “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” after watching Google’s commercial. Even if you were sitting home alone, the likelihood is you shed a tear or two during the advertisement titled “Loretta”.

“Hey Google, show me photos of me and Loretta,” begins the 90-second spot of an elderly gentleman asking the smart home assistant to keep notes from his memories of his late wife. On YouTube, the commercial has racked up over 11 million views. A read-through of the comments shows barely a dry eye.

why is this google commercial so sad i’ve never met loretta why am i crying #superbowl pic.twitter.com/o7sChvWpbY — emily (@emilybalding) February 3, 2020

Getting back into the game after that damn Loretta google #SuperBowl commercial pic.twitter.com/YRyqN1r2c5 — Brian Blake (@BrianOBlake) February 3, 2020