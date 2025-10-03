Boners of the Day From October 3rd, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: GRIFTIN’ LIKE GRANDPA

18 year old Kai Trump launched her own clothing brand with a line of $130 pullover sweatshirts, which she unveiled on Instagram and modeled in front of the White House. The sweatshirts, featuring a simple “KT” logo, come in white, navy, and black, and Kai combined her love for golf with her influencer career in a photo shoot that also showcased her sporty side. However, her new venture has faced backlash, with critics accusing her of grifting and copying NFL star Travis Kelce’s logo from his clothing line. Despite the controversy, Kai expressed excitement about the release, emphasizing the quality and versatility of her designs.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: DO WE ALL SEE THE HORRIBLE IRONY HERE?

Weber State University’s Unity Conference, focusing on the complexities of censorship, was canceled due to new diversity laws in Utah. The event, originally set to include a documentary screening and panel discussions on censorship and intellectual freedom, faced restrictions from a recent state law that limits diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at public institutions. Jessica Oyler, a university official, emphasized that presentations could not take a partisan stance or criticize legislation, leading to ethical concerns from political science professor Richard Price, who had planned to speak. In response, the Wildcat Collective, a faculty and staff union, announced they would hold an “Uncensored Version” of the conference to discuss censorship without legal constraints. This alternative event aims to continue the conversation on censorship and education in a more open format, bypassing the limitations imposed by the university.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3:

Danica Patrick criticized the Super Bowl for booking Bad Bunny, a Spanish-language artist, for the 2026 halftime show, arguing that no songs in a language other than English should be allowed at such a major event. She shared her views on social media, reposting a video that accused Bad Bunny of promoting Marxist ideals and being part of a larger political agenda. Bad Bunny, who expressed pride in representing his culture, responded by emphasizing the significance of his performance for Puerto Rican people and their history. Meanwhile, former Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski warned that ICE would enforce deportations at the Super Bowl, despite Bad Bunny being a U.S. citizen from Puerto Rico.

Read Here