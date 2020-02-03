Resident Evil Netflix TV Series Plans Eight Episodes

‘Resident Evil’ is coming to Netflix as a tv series, according to sources. There will be 8 episodes on the streaming platform. The tv series is going to be supported by the same production company as the movie. According to Deadline, the tv series will expand the ‘Resident Evil’ universe.
