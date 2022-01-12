Shutterstock

Animal shelters and rescues nationwide have been participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge which consists of donating money to local animal charities in the name of the iconic actress.

Now an artist has taken the challenge to a new level by creating an art installment on Los Angeles’ Melrose Ave in honor of Betty White.

Corrie Mattie took 15 hours to complete the piece which includes a headshot of Betty White with white doves flying around her. The mural includes the message, “Be More Like Betty.”

Betty White Mural Encourages Dog Rescue Donations.

There is also a QR code included in the piece to take admires directly to WagmorePets where donations can be made. “[Betty] loved animals so I thought it would be a good idea if people wanted to pose in front of it, this will go directly to [the] nonprofit,” says Mattie. The #BettyWhiteChallenge is encouraging people to donate to local animal shelters and rescues on or before her birthday on January 17th.

