Animal shelters and rescues nationwide have been participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge which consists of donating money to local animal charities in the name of the iconic actress.
Now an artist has taken the challenge to a new level by creating an art installment on Los Angeles’ Melrose Ave in honor of Betty White.
Corrie Mattie took 15 hours to complete the piece which includes a headshot of Betty White with white doves flying around her. The mural includes the message, “Be More Like Betty.”
Betty White Mural Encourages Dog Rescue Donations. https://t.co/p0x2YzyT27
— TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2022
There is also a QR code included in the piece to take admires directly to WagmorePets where donations can be made. “[Betty] loved animals so I thought it would be a good idea if people wanted to pose in front of it, this will go directly to [the] nonprofit,” says Mattie. The #BettyWhiteChallenge is encouraging people to donate to local animal shelters and rescues on or before her birthday on January 17th.
What is your favorite memory of Betty White?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.