Sony Is Dealing With PlayStation 5 Shortage By Making More PS4s

Sony is reportedly going to continue producing Playstation 4 consoles through the end of this year to help offset the supply chain issues that have limited the availability of its pricier PlayStation 5.

The PS5 console has been nearly impossible to get since its debut in November 2020.

According to a new report in Bloomberg, Sony had planned to discontinue assembly of the PS4, which uses less advanced chips, at the end of 2021.

Now, it will keep making them to help alleviate some of the pressure on the company’s PS5 production.

A Sony spokesperson, however, said the company had not planned to stop making the console. “It is one of the best-selling consoles ever and there is always crossover between generations.”

