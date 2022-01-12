Is Now A Good Time To Book A Trip For Later In 2022?

Shutterstock

If you’re looking to travel during the spring or summer, now is the time to book your travel according to travel experts.

Some of the things you want to look for are flexible options. Airlines with flexible change and cancellation options are the way to go.

Monitor price drops. Even if you find a good deal, the price could drop. Splurge for a refundable ticket so you can take advantage of a lower price if it drops after your purchase.

With the omicron COVID variant raging, travel experts share their advice for planning travel for later in 2022. https://t.co/iEKxNDB8Hd — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 12, 2022

In the era of COVID, getting insurance is a must, especially with changes in vaccine and testing requirements. This also comes in handy when traveling internationally. Pay attention to any schedule changes from flight carriers and your local news for state and national mandates that may come into effect.

Are you planning on traveling in 2022? Where do you plan to go?