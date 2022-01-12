‘It Truly Is A Crisis’: Red Cross Desperate For Blood Donations

Shutterstock

The American Red Cross says it is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade while COVID-19 continues to surge across the country.

The Red Cross declared its first-ever “blood crisis” on Tuesday, saying all blood types are needed.

A spokesperson with the Red Cross in Minnesota and the Dakotas said, “I’ve been with the Red Cross for 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like this. It truly is a crisis.”

The Red Cross, which supplies 40% of the nation’s blood, tries to keep a five-day supply on hand at all times; right now they have less than a one-day supply.

