Bigfoot Helps Real Estate Agent Sell House

A California real estate agent has come up with an interesting way to make one of his listings stand out among the rest: he’s enlisted the help of Bigfoot, who appears in the Zillow listing’s photos of the property.

Daniel Oster says he came up with the idea after driving past a “kitschy Bigfoot museum” while on his way to the $1 million Fulton home. “It popped into my mind,” Oster says. “I suggested it to the sellers and they were immediately on board. That surprised me.” So he plunked down $250 on a Sasquatch costume and got to work. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bath home features photos of Bigfoot baking cookies in the kitchen, reading a book in the master bedroom, practicing yoga in the living room and gardening in the backyard.

Apparently, the tactic has worked. Since the listing was posted, it’s been viewed more than 400,000 times. What’s more is Oster says he’s fielded several offers that exceed the seller’s asking price. However, that’s not to say he plans on repeating the stunt. Oster says the furry costume was “very hot and uncomfortable.”