Andrew Yang Says US Should Consider 4-Day Work Weeks to Boost Mental Health

Former Democratic presidential hopeful and entrepreneur Andrew Yang is saying something some of us have been saying for years: “3-day weekends are better than 2-day weekends.” In a tweet posted Monday, Yang wrote that the U.S. should “seriously consider 4-day work weeks.” Yang added “Studies show that we would be just as productive. It would create jobs at the margins and increase mental health.” He was quoting a recent Washington Post report on studies on 4-day work weeks. Do you support a four-day work week? How would a 4-day work week benefit you and your family? Do you see any cons? Do you think some companies will adopt a 4-day work week post-pandemic?

