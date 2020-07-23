Bill And Ted Get More Adventurous In “Face The Music” Trailer

A new trailer for Bill And Ted Face The Music was released on Thursday. In the clip. Bill and Ted are facing the reality that they are grown men living out teenage dreams.

Their reality is shaken when they are approached to perform a song that will save the universe as we know it. Bill and Ted’s teenage daughters get involved to help their dads accomplish the mission.

The Wyld Stallyns are supposed to save the universe with a song. But will Bill and Ted's daughters be the one to write that song instead? https://t.co/YcBrNXRwSF — Nerdist (@nerdist) July 23, 2020

Bill And Ted Face The Music will arrive on September 1st in select theaters as well as video on demand.