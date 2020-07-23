Cruise Ship Cancellations

If you were hoping to escape from reality on a cruise sometime soon — you might need to change your plans. Princess Cruises has announced it is canceling nearly all cruises worldwide through December 15. That’s well beyond the September 30 deadline set by the CDC’s “No Sail Order”.

U.S. extends ban on cruise ships until Sept. 30 as CDC says coronavirus "continues to expand rapidly." https://t.co/9dz3EUN8RL — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 17, 2020

The only exception is sailings in and out of Australia which could potentially start again in October. Officials with Princess Cruises said, “We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise.” Princess Cruises had major coronavirus outbreaks on two of its ships, the Diamond Princess and the Grand Princess.