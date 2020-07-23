Clint Eastwood Sues Fake CBD Ads

You better watch out – Clint Eastwood is not happy. The actor/director superstar is suing several companies that sell CBD products, claiming they are using his name and image to push products he never agreed to endorse.

Two lawsuits filed in federal court include allegations that the companies have spread “fake news” about the 90-year-old quitting the movie business to focus only on selling CBD and cannabis products.

Eastwood says he has absolutely no part in making, selling, or promoting CBD (a chemical derived from marijuana). Eastwood isn’t the first celebrity to sue companies for using their likeness without their permission. Both Ellen Degeneres and Sandra Bullock filed similar lawsuits in the past couple of years.