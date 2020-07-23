Colorado Sets 10 pm Last Call for Drinkers

While the governor of Colorado hasn’t gone as far as to shut down the state’s bars and nightclubs, he’s done what the party crowd likely views as the next worse thing: He’s ordered all drinking establishments to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.

“Anybody who has been drunk just knows this inherently; your best goals around social distancing and your best intents just fall by the wayside,” says Governor Jared Polis. “If you’re in a group of 50 or 100 people where folks are inebriated, inhibitions are reduced.”

REMINDER: New state mandate that all restaurants and bars in Colorado stop serving alcohol past 10 p.m. is now in effect for the next 30 days. https://t.co/M2Fp185SNW pic.twitter.com/Peqh1xYUv3 — Aspen Times (@TheAspenTimes) July 23, 2020

The order, which will be in effect for 30 days, does not call for drinking establishments to close at 10; they only have to stop serving alcohol at 10, Polis says.