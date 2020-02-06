Billy Idol Almost Played The T-1000 In Terminator 2

Billy Idol has had some memorable film roles in movies like The Wedding Singer and The Doors. But did you know he almost played one of the most iconic movie roles in history? In 1990, Idol was set to play the T-1000 cyborg in Terminator 2: Judgement Day. But after a motorcycle crash put him out of commission with a broken arm and leg, the role went to actor Robert Patrick instead. Terminator 2, of course, went on to gross more than $500 million, and Idol’s Hollywood dreams never recovered.

