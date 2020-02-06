Fully Autonomous Car Gets Government Approval

The U.S. government has approved to a new kind of self-driving vehicle, granting temporary approval to a company called Nuro for its ‘low-speed autonomous delivery vehicles.’ What makes these vehicles different that other self-driving cars? They’re not designed for human use at all. That means no rear-view mirrors, windshield wipers, brake pedals, or even a steering wheel. The cars are designed to travel under 25 miles per hour and can be controlled remotely by a human as a backup. Nuro plans to use them to deliver Walmart groceries to customers in Houston starting this year.

