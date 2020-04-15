Bizarre Deep-Sea Creature Declared ‘World’s Longest Animal’

A bizarre deep-sea creature discovered off the coast of Australia has been named the world’s longest animal. The creature, a ‘siphonophore’, is shaped like a long string floating in a spiral shape. It feeds by luring tiny creatures with stinging tentacles like a jellyfish. This newest specimen is over 150 feet long – twice the length of a blue whale.

'Like a spiral UFO': world's longest animal discovered in Australian waters https://t.co/yfSe03Kdg0 — The Guardian (@guardian) April 15, 2020