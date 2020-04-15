Disney Plus Premiering 8-Part “Mandalorian” Docuseries

May the Fourth Be With You will be a great day for Star Wars fans. Disney Plus will premiere an 8-part docu-series showing behind the scenes footage from The Mandalorian. It will be called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The first episode will start streaming on Star Wars Day, May 4th. New episodes will debut every Friday after that.

