Track Your Stimulus Payment Online Starting Tomorrow

Wondering when your federal stimulus check will arrive? Starting Wednesday, you’ll be able to track it online. The IRS will launch a tracking tool called ‘Get My Payment’ on Wednesday, April 15th on IRS.gov. It lets you track the status of your stimulus payment, confirm whether you’ll get a paper check or direct deposit, and enter your bank information if the IRS doesn’t already have it. The U.S. Treasury says 80 million stimulus payments will go out this week.

— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 14, 2020